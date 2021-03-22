Warburg Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €87.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.31 ($88.60).

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €86.34 ($101.58) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €90.30 ($106.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.97.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

