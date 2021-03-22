Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €30.40 ($35.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.43. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 12-month high of €31.28 ($36.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.