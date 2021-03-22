Brokers Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

NYSE ESS opened at $275.34 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $294.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.74 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

