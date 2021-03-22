Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

