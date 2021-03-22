Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

