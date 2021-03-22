Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.