John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDGJF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

