Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Tesco has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

