Contrasting Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Align Technology and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 17.41 $442.78 million $4.96 106.75 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.66 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -15.50

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Align Technology and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 3 9 0 2.62 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $501.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Align Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Align Technology beats Surgalign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

