Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.