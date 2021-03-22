UBS Group Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY opened at $39.00 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.