JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IDRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.