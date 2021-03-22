$42.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $42.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.56 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $187.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $191.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.98 billion to $203.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,583 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $328.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.40 and a 200-day moving average of $360.09. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $278.42 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.