IT Tech Packaging (ITP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ITP opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.44.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

