IT Tech Packaging (ITP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ITP opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.44.
About IT Tech Packaging
