Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $921.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.80 million to $944.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.06 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

