Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $491.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.