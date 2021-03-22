Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.67.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$22.90 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$25.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

