Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$294.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.