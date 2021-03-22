NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. NMI has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $98,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

