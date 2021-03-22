Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.55.

NYSE MAXR opened at $37.38 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.