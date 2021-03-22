The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $9,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

