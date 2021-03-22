Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCACU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $13,005,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

