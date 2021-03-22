The9 (NCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NCTY opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The9 has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

Get The9 alerts:

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.