Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KRMD opened at $4.01 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -401.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

