Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WGO opened at $81.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

