$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $474.46 on Monday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $177.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.