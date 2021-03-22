Contrasting Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hope Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 6 13 0 2.60

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.56%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.88%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77% U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hope Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.66 $171.04 million $1.35 11.75 U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.04 $6.91 billion $4.34 12.72

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Hope Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; Internet banking and bill-pay services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, Hope Bancorp, Inc. operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

