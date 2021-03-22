Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.07.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.19. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.