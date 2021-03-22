FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immatics Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.61). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

IMTX stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,631,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

