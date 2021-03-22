Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

