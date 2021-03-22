360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

