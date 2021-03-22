Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$21.80.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

