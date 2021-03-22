CIBC Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

PWCDF opened at $26.84 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

