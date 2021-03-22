Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$29.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$31.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.