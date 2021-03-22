Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period To End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:FOREU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FOREU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

About Foresight Acquisition Corp. Units

There is no company description available for Foresight Acquisition Corp.

