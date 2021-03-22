Bumble Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bumble had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $2,150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $43.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of BMBL opened at $68.16 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

