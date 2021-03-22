Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($6.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($6.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

