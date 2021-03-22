Raymond James Analysts Give BioSyent (CVE:RX) a C$7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on BioSyent (CVE:RX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

RX stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.01 million and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.99. BioSyent has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$8.49.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

