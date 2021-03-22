Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €22.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.17 ($22.55).

Shares of GLE stock opened at €22.17 ($26.08) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.36 and a 200-day moving average of €15.95.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

