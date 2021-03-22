Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.53 ($88.86).

Shares of BMW opened at €82.49 ($97.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €73.34 and its 200-day moving average is €68.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €38.50 ($45.29) and a fifty-two week high of €88.78 ($104.45).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

