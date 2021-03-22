HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.99.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

