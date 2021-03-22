Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Buys £225,525 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 451.60 ($5.90) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.14. Synthomer plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.50 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

