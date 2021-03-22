William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Sells £16,262.88 in Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).
LON WMH opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Monday. William Hill plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.77 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About William Hill
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.