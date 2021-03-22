William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Sells £16,262.88 in Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).

LON WMH opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Monday. William Hill plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.77 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

