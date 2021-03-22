Head-To-Head Survey: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) vs. ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Royal Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $16.91 billion 0.70 $1.10 billion $5.69 10.67 Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.41 $639.52 million $3.14 15.68

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ageas SA/NV pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Vopak pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ageas SA/NV and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38 Royal Vopak 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 9.03% 8.10% 1.01% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

