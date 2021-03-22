Head-To-Head Survey: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marchex alerts:

This table compares Marchex and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 1.26 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -338.00 Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.63 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -18.00

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84% Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marchex and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Marchex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Marchex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.