V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

