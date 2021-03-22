$82.37 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $82.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.02 million and the highest is $82.70 million. Appian reported sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $151.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

