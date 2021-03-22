BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLCT opened at $12.19 on Monday. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlueCity in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.