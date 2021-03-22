General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

