QAD (QADB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a PE ratio of 275.33 and a beta of 1.47. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

